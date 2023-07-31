Nana Ama McBrown met a staunch fan at a funeral, and he tried to impress her by speaking English

While struggling to say how he felt about the Empress, she told him that it was okay, and they both laughed

Many people talked about how the video made them laugh as they gushed over McBrown's personality as she engaged with other fans at the funeral grounds

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown met fans when she went to a funeral to rally her support behind Odo Black of Date Rush fame, who was burying a relative.

Nana Ama McBrown and a fan at a funeral. Image Credi: @iamamamcbrowngh

Fan tries to impress Nana Ama McBrown with broken English

A young man with an African print cloth wrapped around his waist was elated when he crossed paths with Nana Ama McBrown.

He said that he and his friends would be visiting the Empress in the studio of a show she hosts on Fridays and Sundays on Onua TV called Onua Showtime.

He showered her with compliments in the video by calling her a fresh girl among other names.

While struggling to voice out how he felt about her in English, she told him that it was okay and covered his lips with her fingers.

At the funeral grounds, Mrs McBrown Mensah met several fans who told her how much they love her.

Below is a video of a fan trying to impress Nana Ama McBrown with his broken English.

Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Ama McBrown meeting fans at a funeral

Ghanaians admired how friendly Nana Ama McBrown is as they wished they could also meet her one day.

Others also spoke about the fan who tried to impress her with his broken English.

TICTOK KING (KUAMILYRICALBOWYG said:

Our grandmothers never disappoint

Rita Cobbah said:

Nana you are too much and God bless you

Basty commented:

say no English to Kumasi people

yaa korkor said:

woow beautiful

pretty lady stated:

Everybody wants to see you more than President God bless you paa Nana

user5716757963446 said:

Free and humble soul

