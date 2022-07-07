Budding Ghanaian rapper and singer, Lasmid, has attributed the success of his hit song 'Friday Night' to Lil Win

He narrated that the Kumawood actor listened to the song before its release, posted a snippet on his Instagram page, and people loved it

He thanked Lil Win for taking the leap of faith to listen to his song and share it with his over three million followers on Instagram

Budding Ghanaian rapper and singer, Lasmid, has disclosed that Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, is part of the success story of his hit song 'Friday Night'.

Lasmid and Lil Win. Photo Source: @lasmidofficial1 @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, he told host, Andy Dosty, that Lil Win is one of the key people who hyped his song to his over three million followers on Instagram.

He hinted that his song, ‘Friday Night,’ wouldn't have been a hit if not for the ace Kumawood actor.

The winner of season 8 of MTN Hitmaker hailed the comic actor for his intense involvement in promoting the song.

"It (promotion) started with Lil Win. Big shoutouts to Lil Win, Kojo Nkansah," Lasmid said.

Narrating the background story, he said that he visited Lil Win at his residence and played the song for him. However, the song had not been released at the time, but he enjoyed it to the max and went all out to support it.

"It was a video. At that time, the song hadn't yet been released. We did a video, and Lil Win posted it for me. That was it," Lasmid said.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh, found out that Lil Win is an avid supporter of the thriving rapper. He has shared a number of videos jamming to the hit song, 'Friday Night'.

He also posts videos from media rounds as well as he meeting popular and renowned people in the industry, Such as; Abeiku Santana, Andy Dosty, Naira Marley, among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh