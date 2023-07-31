Fella Makafui's sister Fendy Fella has taken to social media to announce the birth of a new baby boy

Fendy Fella shared some maternity photos showing off her baby bump in style

A proud aunt, Fella Makafui also shared her sister's maternity photo to congratulate her

Actress Fella Makafui's sister, Fendy Fella, has given birth to a bouncing baby boy, YEN.com.gh can report.

Fendy Fella revealed the news of the birth of her son in a series of photo posts on her Instagram page.

It is not known exactly when she might have delivered but Fella's sister shared her baby bump photos over the weekend.

Fella Makafui's sister, Fendy Fella, has gievn birth to a son Photo source: @fellamakafui, @fendyfella

The first post showed the gorgeous Fendy with her natural hair cut low while rocking big earrings. She wore a black and white outfit which showed her bare belly. Sharing the photo Fendy said:

"Bold and beautiful Mommy."

Another photo shared by Fendy showed her in the same dress but with her side to the camera. She said:

"I am blessed to have you as my son. A blessing from heaven, thank you God for your kindness and mercies towards Me and mine."

She later shared a new set of photos which had her wrapping herself in a green material and leaving her baby bump uncovered.

"I'm so excited to meet this little person. My little sunshine ," she said.

Fella Makafui reacts to Fendy Fella's childbirth news

Moments after Fendy's latest post, Fella Makafui took to Instagram to congratulate her sister. She reshared the photo on Instagram stories.

Sharing her sister's maternity photo, the mother of one gushed over Fendy's beauty while also expressing pride in the fact that she had become an aunty.

See her post below:

Fella Makafui congratulated her sister, Fendy Fella, over the birth of her child Photo source: @fellamakafui

