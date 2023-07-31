Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has shared a photo of herself on board a flight on Instagram

The actress flaunted her expensive lifestyle and a glass of wine in the beautiful photos

Netizens have reacted to the photo in admiration for her hard work and progress in life

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Fella Makafui shared photos of herself on board a luxurious flight. The actress, who seemed to be flying out of the country, flaunted an expensive lifestyle and a display of wine and sneakers in the photos, garnering reactions from her fans.

Fella Makafui flaunts luxurious lifestyle on a flight, fans react to photos Photo credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Fella Makafui took to her official Instagram account to share a glimpse of her extravagant lifestyle aboard a private plane.

The stunning photos showcased the beautiful actress enjoying the finer things in life, including wine, as she soared through the skies.

Fella Makafui was seen elegantly reclining in a plush leather seat with a lavish fine wine. The beautiful setting boasted a mood of sophistication, indicative of a first-class experience, and showcased her fondness for indulgence.

The successful actress' photos generated a lot of discussion among her supporters and fans. While others applauded her for her dedication and accomplishment in the entertainment world, many were astounded by the display of money and glitz.

See Fella Makafui's luxurious flight below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Fella Makafui's photos

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the photos, drooling over the actress' beauty and luxurious lifestyle

deoproducer commented;

Abeg the pressure is too much ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

aye_shatta commented:

Life is sweeter when you have a good supportive husband enjoy mama ❤️

tpain720 commented;

You are funny where from the last shoot

Sandra Ankobiah celebrates her birthday in a jet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sandra Ankobiah, a socialite and attorney from Ghana, flew aboard a private jet to celebrate her birthday and post pictures on social media.

The lawyer was seen posing for the camera in her long white skirt and matching shirt, eating what appeared to be a delicious dinner, and flying alone on the plane.

Her followers positively responded to the images and praised her for her age and life accomplishments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh