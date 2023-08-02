43-year-old singer Mzbel shared a video of herself spending time with her new baby girl before feeding

Mabel's daughter, Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa, who is just a few months old, seemed to be enjoying her mother's antics at making her happy

The latest mother glowed with smiles as she sang and cuddled her baby in her arms

Ghanaian highlife singer Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, showed off the rich interior of her baby, Ohemaa Akosua Sikpa's room as she readied her for feeding.

While preparing her baby for the task ahead, Mzbel sang a funny Ga-themed lullaby. Making the words as she went along.

The ink, purple and lilac hues from the room with a closet full of baby clothes pointed out that the room's occupant was Mzbel's baby girl.

Before Ohemaa Sikapa's birth, Mzbel had a swell time documenting her pregnancy journey.

Watch Mzbel singing a lullaby to Ohemaa Sikapa below:

Mzbel explains why she flaunted naked pregnancy belly

The singer revealed during an interview that she bared her protruding baby bump in almost every photo because people once said she did not give birth to her son.

According to her, some told her biological son that he was adopted because she hid her first pregnancy.

Peeps react to Mzbel spending time with her daughter inside room

The Mzbelievers fanbase thronged to the video in their numbers to support their idol.

Nana Adwoa Trimude commented:

Every mother is mad.. always composing songs for our babies

Oheneba AkuSika commented:

I wanna born again

Princess Audiva commented:

Ah, lullaby be this? MzBel mess up o.

Manye Naadu Laryea commented:

behaving like a typical Ga woman. My people don't disappoint. A kiss to Sikapa

Mzbel feels for her followers, prays for conception miracle for all her fans

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian singer Mzbel's prayer for all her fans looking for the fruit of the womb.

The Highlife singer laid her petition before the God of Fertility and asked the supernatural entity to bless others just as he blessed her.

Mzbel used herself as a point of contact for the miracle she was asking for her followers.

