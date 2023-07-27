Hiplife singer Mzbel has laid a petition to the God of Fertility on behalf of her followers

The new mother prayed that her joy would spread to her loyal fans, whom she calls Mzbelievers

Mzbel shared this solemn petition on her social media platforms

Ghanaian hiplife singer Mzbel wants other women to experience motherhood from conception to birth. She prayed that they would receive a miracle baby like she did.

Mzbel called on the God of Fertility to work wonders in the lives of women struggling to conceive.

She asked all her fans who yearn for their wombs to take seed to see it as a reality.

According to BetterHealth, infertility problems in women may be caused by several factors, including blocked fallopian tubes, fibroids, irregular ovulation or endometriosis.

Some women may receive relief through surgery, IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) or hormone treatments.

Mzbel posted a picture of herself embracing her miracle pregnancy with the caption.

Dear God of Fertility, The world is aware of your miracles, and so am I. I come to you in the name of all Mzbelievers who have tried to conceive without success. Please shower your blessing upon them. I am praying to you to bless them with a child. I am expecting your miracle into their life as you did for me.

Peeps react to Mzbel's prayer for women who yearn to conceive and carry babies to full term

Mzbel's comment section turned into a mini-therapy session for women. Some shared their pregnancy struggles while receiving encouragement for their situation.

rubysylvia1 commented:

Amen, my dear I have been trying for 12 years because of that, my husband left me. I need help but my sister, I'm happy for you ❤️

opokuagertrude commented:

Amen and Amen. I double-tap into your blessing. I pray for double-double.

maloe_de_rrrrrrrrrrrealest commented:

Amen and amen God bless you so much for your good heart towards humanity

