Ghana's entertainment industry has witnessed many young talents who have now grown to become men.

They started as teens and after so many years they changed so much that many struggled to recognized them.

Some years ago, a popular TV series, Afia Schwarzenegger, produced by Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay caught the attention of Ghanaians.

11 photos of Cartun the little boy who starred in Afia Schwarzenegger TV series who is now a big boy (Photo credit: Instagram/Cartun)

The said TV series received massive endorsement from Ghanaians. Some of the stars include King Tornado, Afia Schwar, etc.

In the series, there was a little boy called Cartun who was so troublesome as he was vibing with adults.

After the TV series went off air, nobody has really heard about Cartun again. Well after many years he is now a big boy and he is now into music.

YEN.com.gh has gathered 11 photos of the rasta-look Cartun that will surprise you.

1. Cartun looks so tall and big. From this photo, clearly shows that he is now running his own business.

2. He looks so dapper showing off his handsome look to the world. Cartun knows how to wow his fans:

3. Big boy things, a real son from Kumasi. Look at his long dreadlock. Cartun has really grown to be a man:

4. Shinning in yellow from his house. Cartun can't stop showing his swag on social media:

5. Cartun is really enjoying his stardom. He is multitalented combining music and acting and he is making it big:

6. Say cheese as he posed for the camera. He looks so handsome, dressed very well, he is now the ladies' man:

7. Too cute, Cartun on the move with a fine-looking. The young entertainer is really leaving no stone unturned:

8. Cartun in a pose with his son. This pose says it all that he is no longer the little boy we used to see on TV:

9. In the studio putting in some work as he gets ready to release a new song. He is truly a hardworking young celebrity:

10. Catching some fresh air outside but the fact still remain how he looks so big and handsome:

11. He is really feeling himself in this photo. He displayed a lovely smile as he looks on:

