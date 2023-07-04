16 Years hitmaker Mzbel recently held a naming ceremony for her newborn daughter

The singer has shared some photos and a video from the ceremony, which happened on Sunday, July 1, 2023

The images shared by Mzbel have sparked reactions among online users, with many asking about her partner

Ghanaian singer Mzbel, known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has released more images from the private naming ceremony for her newborn daughter.

Mzbel gave birth and announced the delivery of her baby girl in a post on social media on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

She shared a video of the birthing process in the labour ward with Nacee's Aseda playing in the background.

Mzbel's outdooring ceremony was a beautiful ceremony Photo source: @mzbeldaily

Exactly one week after the announcement, the 16 Years hitmaker held a ceremony to outdoor the baby, called 'kpodziemor' in Ga settings.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, photos from the naming ceremony of Mzbel's child found their way online. They showed the ceremony to be a purely traditional ceremony.

Mzbel releases more videos and photos from her baby naming

Days after the naming ceremony, the 16 Years hitmaker released a video showing excerpts of the event.

The video shared on her Instagram page showed the moments when the naming rites were performed for the baby.

She later shared some photos from the ceremony posing with different people at the event.

Images from Mzbel's daughter's outdooring sparks reactions

The images shared by Mzbel have sparked many reactions from online users.

equagooconstance said:

Where is the father of the baby, who is he just asking o.

msmarfoa said:

To the one watching this God is still in the miracle business. He will give yours to you when the time is right. Keep praying and believing in him. Congratulations mama❤️❤️❤️

seyram_gold said:

Funny enough people do not know tradition and they will say silly things yet they call themselves Africans this is pure Ga tradition. Ignorance will lead people astray

Mzbel's daughter's name and photo pop up after outdooring

Earlier, blogger Barima Kaakyire Agyemang released a video and photo from the ceremony with more details about the baby.

The photo showed Mzbel, clad in white, sitting down with her daughter on her lap, and according to Agyemang, the child's name is Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboah.

Source: YEN.com.gh