Kelvyn Boy, in a video, looked fresh and fashionable as he wore a purple shirt and shorts with white sneakers

The footage, which was captured abroad, showed the young musician stepping out of a luxurious SUV, leaving his fans impressed

Fans of the musician were in love with the musician's swag and personality, taking to the comment section to praise him

Kelvyn Boy, in a video he shared on TikTok, wore a fashionable outfit that left fans in awe. The video, filmed during his overseas trip, showed the artist stepping out of a lavish SUV, making a grand entrance that excited his followers. It was unclear where Kelvin Boy was going as the video was short.

Kelvyn Boy's impeccable fashion sense was on full display as he effortlessly rocked a stylish purple shirt paired with matching shorts and trendy white sneakers. His outfit exuded wealth and sophistication, proving why he is a style icon.

The footage quickly went viral, drawing thousands of views and reactions from his dedicated fan base. Fans of the musician flooded the comment section with compliments and expressions of adoration, praising the musician's swag and charming personality.

The talented artiste has always been known for his unique fashion choices, and this latest appearance made him a potential trendsetter in the industry, given his unique style.

Fans of Kelvyn Boy praise him

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

21 SAVAGE said:

All bossu still fresh naaaa

affDaniels wrote:

Ma gee the best male vocalist ever in Africa✌️✌️

asamoah461 reacted:

Master l like ur music so Mach you are so amazing

Barna said:

so if kelvin had remained in church, like he goe make fine like this?.. like by now, them dey pack instruments go Bibiani sake of elder ein poppy dïe

When Kelvyn Boy changed his hairstyle

In an older story, Ghanaian singer, Kelvyn Brown, who is well-known as Kelvyn Boy, got social media buzzing sometime back when he changed his look.

The 'Down Flat' hitmaker went bald in a video where he showed off the look, even though he didn't explain the notion behind it.

Many expressed shock at him deciding to go bald, while others like Manifest welcomed him to the bald men's club.

Source: YEN.com.gh