A young NPP supporter has gone viral after trashing President Akufo-Addo's free SHS policy during a live interview at the NPP's final Possibilities Victory Rally

In the video, the young man spoke about the challenges of the education policy, adding that many students failed in their final exams

The viral video got many people also sharing the downsides of the free SHS policy in the comment section

A young man who supports the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has trashed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's free SHS policy.

Young man shares free SHS struggles

Sports Entertainment interviewed the fan at the NPP's final Possibilities Victory Rally, asking about the free SHS policy.

The young man noted that it was his third year in senior high school and that he was indeed a beneficiary of Akufo-Addo's education policy.

The young man, wearing a branded Bawumia and NPP T-shirt, noted that the policy should continue despite its setbacks.

"The free SHS, it is good but we are suffering," he said.

Sharing some of the challenges of the free SHS policy, the young man noted that there was a lack of beds for students to sleep on and that he and other students were not offered good meals.

At the NPP rally, the young man further stated that many of their teachers miss classes, adding that he did not understand why the policy had so many challenges.

"Maybe we are just going to school falaa. And then final, we write our exams and then we fail. the failing is possible," the young man said.

Young man trashes free SHS

Reactions to the video about free SHS

Many people in the comment section shared similar sentiments as they mentioned other loopholes in Akufo-Addo's free SHS policy.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@eagleyez7 said:

"If you talk pɛ they'd say you're against Free SHS. It's being poorly implemented breeding dumb students which is killing education in Ghana. The failing is possible."

@godcomplex007 said:

"Setting up these kids for failure but the common Ghanaian parent fails to think ahead. Even when we paid fees, teachers used to go on strike for unpaid salaries and after tertiary, there are no assured jobs. The country in itself is a crime scene."

@GhanaBoylive said:

"This guy doesn’t know how he got there in the jersey, I’m sure"

@EgAntiq said:

"This are fact because the Free SHS policy doesn't repeat students and most teachers in various sch failed to attend classes most of the times because of poor supervision"

@EmmanuelSi94290 said:

"Former President Msahama raised these points when Nana Addo was campaigning with FSHS, they spun it out to be he doesn’t like it. We should’ve done it progressively. Hopefully Mahama will win so that he can complete the projects he begun to make this policy better."

Kufuor attends NPP's final rally

YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor was given a rousing welcome when he attended the NPP's Possibilities Rally on December 5, 2024.

The rally held at the University of Ghana Sports Directorate saw a large crowd cheer the former president as he waved and blew kisses to them.

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians who talked about the former president's love for the NPP.

