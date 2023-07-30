Piesie Esther, a Ghanaian gospel singer, organised a high-spirited event titled Wayε Me Yie at the Dominion Centre in the United Kingdom

The music event, which came off on Saturday, July 29, saw award-winning singer Nacee and other musicians ascend the stage to perform

The moment the 2023 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year took over the stage at her event to minister her songs was captured in videos

Ghanaian gospel singer Piesie Esther hosted a spirit-filled concert dubbed Wayε Me Yie at the Dominion Centre in the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 29.

The event witnessed performances from acclaimed Ghanaian gospel music star Nacee, born Nana Osei, and other gospel singers.

Piesie Esther and Nacee perform at her Wayε Me Yie concert in the UK. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom.

Piesie Esther delivered spectacular and spiritually uplifting performances when she mounted the stage to minister.

The gospel singer delighted concertgoers in London with her popular songs, including Wayε Me Yie, which garnered her the Best Gospel Song award at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Piesie Esther performs Wayε Me Yie in the video below:

The 2023 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year was captured in several videos during her ministration at her event. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the best videos from her UK concert below:

Piesie Esther delivers a show-stopping performance:

PK, the boss of Paasofficial and @alordiapromotion, sprays pounds on Piesie Esther:

Watch the moment Piesie Esther touched the hearts of patrons with her spirit-filled ministration:

