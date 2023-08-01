The wife of Ghanaian actor Lil Win has urged her followers to support her husband as he prepares to premiere a new Tv series

Maame Serwaa added that her followers should begin saving towards the day of the premiere if they currently do not have money for it

Her fans reacted to the video, praising her for supporting her husband's hard work

Maame Serwaa, the wife of Ghanaian actor Lil Win has urged her fans and followers of the actor to prepare for the premiere of his highly anticipated Tv series, Mr President.

The anticipation for the upcoming movie premiere, "MR PRESIDENT," has reached new heights. Maame Serwaa, the wife of successful Ghanaian actor Lil Win, passionately urged Ghanaians to rally behind her husband's latest cinematic venture in a TikTok live video.

Maame Serwaa encouraged fans to start saving for the much-anticipated event to ensure the resounding success of Lil Win's latest project.

"It is not easy for some people to afford the GH¢50. Imagine the airtime you bu daily for your phone. If you save every day, you will be able to afford the fee on 26th August for the Mr President movie premiere. I urge all of you to support,' she said.

Watch the video of Maame Serwaa supporting Lil Win below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Lil Win's wife supporting him and promoting his movie's premier

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the video, making claims that men leave women they struggled with for other women after they succeed in life. At the same time, others made jokes about certain words used by Maame Serwaa.

__brownup commented;

Be there and be struggling with a hustling man. He’ll leave you for his class when he’s there

nslimmie commented:

Takeit ampa

Lil Win spends time with wife after she returns from the US

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Lil Win and his gorgeous wife, Maame Serwaa, wore matching sweaters in a touching video.

After spending considerable time abroad, the actor's wife and children just returned to Ghana from the US.

They sat down on a couch and gave each other a heartfelt embrace, and Lil Win appeared to be overjoyed to have his wife back by his side.

