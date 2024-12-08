Politician, Kwame A Plus, made his first public appearance at Gomoa Central after he claimed a win in the parliamentary elections

A video of the crowd storming the streets and celebrating with him has gone viral on social media

Many people congratulated him, while others in the comments talked about how the video melted their hearts

Politician Kwame Asare Obeng, aka Kwame A Plus, stormed Gomoa Central and received a rousing welcome after claiming victory in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

A Plus storms Gomoa Central

The politician stormed the constituency after running as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections held on December 7, 2024.

In a video posted on Instagram by his wife and fashion stylist, Akosua Vee, the astute politician is covered in powder, an action taken on someone who has emerged victorious in a contest.

The UTV Ghana United Showbiz pundit star was seen standing through the roof of his car as he waved at the crowd, which cheered and celebrated on the streets.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has not declared official results as the counting of ballots continues; however, A Plus and his campaign team have claimed victory based on provisional results.

Video as A Plus storms Gomoa Central

Reactions as A Plus storms Gomoa Central

Famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper, gospel singer and interim United Showbiz host Empress Gifty, fashion designer KOD, and several others took to the comment section to celebrate A Plus.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users regarding A Plus claiming victory in the parliamentary elections:

ghhyper1 said:

"Wony3 busy ! So Happy for my bro @kwameaplus."

foodbankgh said:

"The fact that he was even doing stuff for them before elections won a lot of hearts ❤️ May God give him strength to deliver more 🙏congratulations Kwame wab adwuma."

empress_gifty said:

"Congratulations."

simply_kod said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Kwame 🔥🔥🔥 its been a journey."

awura_luv said:

"How should we shout, is that all we are going to do, give the lord a shoutttttttttt."

ab_igail470 said:

"Man of the people....the locals can relate to him so easily. "

Photos as A Plus storms Gomoa Central

John Dumelo claims victory over Lydia Alhassan

YEN.com.gh reported that actor-turned-politician John Dumelo claimed victory in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency's parliamentary elections held on December 7, 2024.

On social media, the politician shared a picture captured from a monitor showing that he garnered 38,471 votes compared to his close rival and New Patriotic Party (NPP) representative, Maa Lydia, who recorded 25,775 votes with 13 polling stations remaining.

According to a statement by Mr Dumelo, his potential win in the constituency would make him the first National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate to ever win the seat for the first time in 24 years.

