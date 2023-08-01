Fameye is set to have a show in London on Saturday, August 5th, and the musician is already in the city in preparation for the event

In a video, he shared on his Instagram page, the musician and his crew could be seen at the airport and later picked up in a convoy of luxurious cars

Fans of the musician expressed excitement and anticipation for the show, praising Fameye in the comment section

Popular Ghanaian musician Fameye is all set to rock the stage in London this coming Saturday, August 5th.

The highly anticipated event has already stirred up excitement among his fans, who are eagerly looking forward to seeing him perform live in the city.

The Ghanaian artist and his crew have arrived in London and are making final preparations for the much-anticipated show.

Fameye took to his Instagram page to share a video, giving his followers a glimpse of his arrival in the city. In the video, the musician and his crew were seen stepping off the plane at the airport, where they were warmly received by his fans.

Following their arrival at the airport, Fameye and his team were whisked away in a convoy of luxurious cars, showing the artiste's growing success and prominence in the music industry. The convoy of expensive vehicles made its way through the bustling streets of London at a fast pace.

As the video made its way to social media, Fameye's Instagram comment section lit up with messages from his fans who expressed excitement about the upcoming event.

Fameye's fans get excited

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

iamamadarlington commented:

Where will I get ticket. I'm now hearing about this

thesmooveway reacted:

PETER IN UK

itstiffany___ wrote:

PETER ABAA LONDON YESSIR

Fameye's new music

In another story, Fameye, in an old tweet, announced that he was set to release a new song titled Not God, and it has excited fans.

The music icon shared some beautiful photos, which were going to serve as the cover art of the song.

In an exclusive discussion with YEN.com.gh, Fameye shared the inspiration behind the song and the deep weight it carried on a personal level.

