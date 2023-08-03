Lasmid, during an interview on Hitz FM, finally opened up about his VGMA performance earlier this year which many described as a let down

The musician was criticised after the performance, and reflecting on it, Lasmid said he felt bad after the show

When asked what went wrong the singer said he could not point out a particular reason, but the performance did not come off as he and his team had planned

Popular musician Lasmid, in an interview on Hitz FM, finally addressed his much-talked-about VGMA performance earlier this year. The performance, which was widely criticised and labelled a letdown, had raised eyebrows and left many fans disheartened.

Ghanaian Musician Lasmid Photo Source: Lasmid

Source: Facebook

Lasmid is usually known for his energetic stage presence, but it seems things did not go his way on the night. During the conversation, he revealed that he was deeply affected by the negative feedback following his VGMA appearance. The artiste expressed his feelings of disappointment and regret, admitting that he felt genuinely bad about the outcome of the show.

During the interview, Lasmid was asked to shed light on the factors that led to the underwhelming performance. However, he found it challenging to pinpoint a single reason for the setback. He acknowledged that despite careful planning and preparation by his dedicated team, something seemed to have gone amiss on that fateful night.

Lasmid's addition sparks reactions

Many people felt sorry for Lasmid and said it was a one-off thing and encouraged him.

iamqueenadel said:

Is fine. Not all we plan goes well for us. Better luck next time ❤️

adomakorandy commented:

As a musician why should you say you performed bad.. always say what I did is okay for you

bismark__botchwey reacted:

I admire @lasmidofficial1 humility. He will go far

Lasmid drops new music video

In another story, Lasmid dropped the music video for his song Bad Boy and in a tweet, fellow musician Black Sherif supported by tweeting a YouTube link to the video.

Lasmid has gained massive praise and attention since dropping Bad Boy, and the music video only adds to its appeal.

Many Ghanaians praised Lasmid's talent and hailed Black Sherif as well for supporting his fellow artiste.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh