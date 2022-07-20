Ghanaian musician Lasmid has been spotted doing an aggressive performance on stage that has surprised many folks

The fast-rising star was brimming with energy as he took off his shirt in front of a crowd revealing his undergarments and strange belt

Peeps could not hold back their laughter as the video of him doing the peculiar performance went viral on social media

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Lasmid has surprised folks with a recent performance he did. Lasmid has been characterised for his energetic performances since his MTN Hitmaker days. But this time around, the young musician took it to the next level.

He was spotted performing in front of a crowd, and his aggression surprised many as they felt it was over the top.

Photo: Lasmid performing Source: Lenox_447

Another peculiar thing in the video that captured people's attention was his dress code. He had on sports shorts as a substitute for undergarments and a belt peeps felt was not fashionable enough for a superstar.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some funny reactions to the young man's performance.

Toosweetcwesimorris reacted to Lasmid's dress code:

Owww I’m not rich but this belt de3 below the belt

JNr also talked about his fashion choice:

Who told him to remove the shirt smh now see the comments section

kwadjorich also wrote:

guy was playing football till they called him to come perform

atakoraemmanuel10 felt his dress was ok:

Sometimes is not about the money to afford but is what you are ok to move with

Prince commented:

He get basketball training after the show. Cos eii!!!

yaa_baby17 also wrote:

Eii Bro relax wae na waaa wo nie

