Lasmid has dropped the music video for his song Bad Boy and in a tweet, fellow musician Black Sherif supported by tweeting a YouTube link to the video

Lasmid has gained massive praise and attention since dropping Bad Boy, and the music video only adds to its appeal

Many Ghanaians praised Lasmid's talent and hailed Black Sherif as well for supporting his fellow artiste

Ghanaian music sensation, Lasmid, has set social media ablaze with the release of the much-anticipated music video for his single Bad Boy.

Lasmid and Black Sherif Photo Source: lasmidofficial, black_sherif

The video, which dropped recently, has impressed music lovers across the length and breadth of the country, cementing Lasmid's reputation as a rising star. In a show of solidarity, fellow musician Black Sherif took to Twitter to support Lasmid, sharing a YouTube link to the music video.

Ever since the release of Bad Boy, Lasmid has been riding a wave of well-deserved accolades and attention. The addition of the visually stunning music video has only further amplified the song's appeal. The video perfectly complements the energy of the beautiful love song well. In the video, Lasmid could be seen in a calm beach area with his lover by his side.

Ghanaians have been quick to heap praise upon Lasmid for his exceptional talent and creativity. The bond between Lasmid and Black Sherif, highlighted by the tweet promoting the music video, has won the hearts of fans.

Lasmid and Black Sherif spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.

Jay14Miami said:

Lasmid deserves an applause for switching from rapping to singing effortlessly , this is someone who is born to make music

SoakDis wrote:

This chune no be correct!!! Herh Lasmid ein talent be top top!

don_Francis__ commented:

Big support YAYA KK

Hammer supports Lasmid

In another story, Legendary Ghanaian producer, Hammer of The Last Two, in a tweet, showered praise on young music talent Lasmid.

In the tweet, the producer marvelled at Lasmid's uniqueness, adding a video of the musician singing.

Hammer congratulated the musician, and many Ghanaians agreed with his assertion.

