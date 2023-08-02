Twene Jonas, in an Instagram post, shared a photo claiming he was hanging out with US singer Beyoncé although it was a mannequin of the musician

In the funny photo, the socialite posed behind the mannequin and tried to make it look like he was with the actual singer

The photo got social media users laughing and mocking Jonas for trying to live a fake life

Popular social media personality Twene Jonas in an Instagram post that left his followers in stitches, shared a photo of himself hanging out with American singer Beyoncé.

Ghanaian Socialite Twene Jonas Photo Source: twenejonas

Source: Instagram

However, a closer look revealed that the Beyoncé in question was not the global superstar herself, but a lifelike mannequin.

In the humorous snapshot, Twene Jonas could be seen striking a pose behind the mannequin, attempting to create the illusion that he was in the company of the renowned singer. Adding to the hilarity of the post, he went on to claim in the photo's caption that he had even extended an invitation for Beyoncé to pay a visit to Ghana.

The photo went viral on social media as many netizens found it amusing. Many could not help but poke fun at his audacious attempt to portray a close encounter with the music icon. The comment section was filled with peeps mocking the socialite.

Twene Jonas sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users to Twene Jonas' post.

youngboy_eddy_ said:

Naaa this is not Beyoncé … this is Beyond me

khobby_bryan07 commented:

The girl looks like a doll buh anyways it’s gon be aiiiiit

sethowusu_alves wrote:

You dey fool who? U think say we bi kids eh

lampsy_jnr reacted:

We know say Ibi dummy 24/7 ampa

Twene Jonas caught living fake life again

In a similar story, Twene Jonas caused a massive stir on social media after he tried to show off a Lamborghini as his own.

The social media sensation shared a photo next to the vehicle and photoshopped the number plate with his popular catchphrase.

Sharp-eyed netizens did not let Jonas get away with the attempt to play on their intelligence as they queried him.

