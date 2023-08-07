Shecanic, the only woman who started the historic road trip from Ghana's capital Accra to London in the United Kingdom, has recalled how they got started

She revealed in a Facebook post that they met at Blay Apartments in Oyarifa, Ghana's Greater Accra Region, before taking off

Netizens praised Shecanic and characterised her as a courageous woman after recalling her experience with images

Shecanic, the only woman who began the historic road trip from Ghana's capital Accra to London in the United Kingdom, has described how they came together for the journey.

Born Nana Afua Serwaa, the mechanic engineer recalled how they met at Blay Apartments in Oyarifa, a town in La Nkwantanang District in Ghana's Greater Accra Region, in a Facebook post.

Lady who joined Accra to London road trip recounts her experience.

Source: Facebook

The detailed account

Shecanic recalled that day one of their thrilling journey from Accra to London began on July 22 /23.

''... Meet up spot, BLAY Apartments (Oyarifa). I met Quincy for the first time. The youngest amongst the lot. His was a 10,000km road trip to bond with his father, which was exceptional. Mrs Peprah kept me company while the men were men, lol.

"... at 9:30 am, took final photos. Husbands said their final goodbyes to wives and children. Time asooooo- time aso. Let's go," she recalled.

The Wanderlust Ghana team drove to Dormaa Ahenkro, the mid-entry point into Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), according to Shecanic. They stopped at the Eusbett Hotel and continued the next day after breakfast. The team drove from Eusbett to Gonokrom, an entry point into Côte d'Ivoire.

"We stopped to fix one of the vehicles with a leak in one of his brake hoses ... Kwame Peprah got his hand dirty. Saka Homes brought his toolbox and quickly returned to exercise. In about 45 minutes, we had diagnosed, fixed the issue and were back on the road,'' she recounted.

When the team arrived in Gonokrom, Ghana's border town with Ivory Coast, authorities verified their vehicles' licenses, passports, and yellow cards.

"There was a heat sensor device to check our temperature. Still trying to figure out the purpose of it, but I will give them an A for effort.''

Shecanic debunked claims that the border authorities asked for a Ghana card before they could pass. She ended her trip in Morroco, per Ghanaweb.

Read her full account here.

Peeps react to Shecanic's account

YEN.com.gh selected some of the remarks in the comments section for your reading. Many described her as a strong woman.

Amenyo Fred Ralph posted:

Congratulations.

Patrick Kwaku Konadu commented:

Proud of you.

Kingsford Animah posted:

Well done Shecanic! The first time I saw you was in the photo at the Independence Square exhibition. You did much advertising while leaning against Daves Raptor. You are a strong woman; we're proud you made history. Congratulations.

Obiri Jnr commented:

Congratulations Ma'am. Proud of y'all.

Dzatugbe Edem Senayah said:

Proud of you, maame.

Nayak posted:

Wow, proud of you. You're a strong woman.

Brain Biirbia reacted:

Great experience. Wish to be part of this epic journey.

Live video as the Wanderlust team arrives in London

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a team of adventurous travellers from Ghana embarking on a road trip from Accra to London in the United Kingdom streamed their incredible journey.

The Wanderlust Ghana group shared a previous video while driving through Calais, France, on Sunday, August 6.

Source: YEN.com.gh