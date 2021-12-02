Undergoing body enhancement is more painful than childbearing - Kisa Gbekle

Kisa Gbekle has said it is more painful to undergo a body-enhancing procedure as compared to child bearing

According to her, liposuction and BBL were child's play as compared to tummy tucking

The actress is currently in Turkey after she announced that she was getting a body procedure done on her

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has said the pain involved in having a tummy tuck procedure done is more painful than childbirth or other procedures.

While speaking in a video on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kisa was seen seated on what looked like a bed in her hospital room as she made some observations.

According to her, anyone who has undergone liposuction procedure or BBL procedure, should not compare their pain to other procedures like a tummy tuck procedure.

Photos of Kisa Gbekle and her doctor. Source: Instagram/kisagbekle

Source: Instagram

She went on to add that even childbirth through natural means or Caesarian Section, could not be compared to the tummy tuck procedure.

Kisa Gbekle pegged the scale of pain in the tummy tuck procedure above that of any other procedure.

