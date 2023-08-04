Singer and socialite Michy has said that she makes a whopping GH¢250,000 yearly from advertisements

The baby mama of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale stated that currently handles a team who assists her in her ads business

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the revelation by Michy, stating that they were not too convinced by the figures she mentioned

Michy, a Ghanaian socialite and singer known privately as Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, has said that she makes GH¢250,000 yearly from posting ads on her social media platforms. She revealed that she currently manages a team for advertisements.

In an interview with media personality Giovani on 3fm, the singer and baby mama of award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale revealed that she had made a significant profit from her advertisement.

She detailed that to ensure good work was done, she changed her background by visiting restaurants, hotels, and new places, making her spend more time on these advertisements.

Michy, who had tended on social media over a confrontation with Ghanaian rapper Medikal a few weeks ago, said that she had formed a team, making the work much easier and increasing yearly profits.

Michy said:

"I have packages. If you can afford one post or a whole year, I have a team for that. With the team, I have been able to increase my profit with GH¢50,000 increment. So we're looking at GH¢250,000 yearly." She said.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Michy's revelations about her earnings from advertisement

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the details shared by Michy, stating that she had lesser followers and could not have made that much profit from her social media.

Michy talks about her son's similar traits to Shatta Wale

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Michy emphasized the characteristics of her son that came from both her and his father, Shatta Wale. She claimed that Majesty adopted his father's large ears and obstinacy while he adopted her lovely features and graceful legs. Her words have generated a lot of responses to her Instagram post as people expressed their opinions.

