Stonebwoy has stunned his fans with the performance of legendary reggae singer Bob Marley's Buffalo Soldier

The award-winning artiste performed his verse on the popular song's remix in an Instagram video

Fans of Stonebwoy have reacted to the video, applauding him for his lyrical talent and musical prowess

Stonebwoy sings his verse on Bob Marley's Buffalo Soldier Photo credit: @stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's rendition pays homage to the original while infusing his signature flair and energy. The artiste's seamless blend of traditional reggae vibes with modern dancehall influences has struck a chord with listeners, rekindling their appreciation for the timeless hit.

Fans quickly took to social media platforms, hailing Stonebwoy's rendition as an attestation to his remarkable talent and versatility.

Watch the video of Stonebwoy performing Buffalo below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Stonebwoy's performance

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video of the talented singer and performer singing his verse on the hit song, praising him for his lyrical prowess.

gloriaosarfo commented:

Tell me what can't you do @stonebwoy what‍♀️ This is SUPER WORLD CLASSIC Shine on superstar ❤

alphablondy.official commented:

YEAH MAN!!!!!! MY BLACK DIAMOND!!! MY SON!!! LOVE IT!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

kobby.kyei commented:

You composed this in the spirit of Bob Marley. Powerful lyrics. Timeless !! Congratulations

reggierockstone711 commented:

STONE IS IN HIS TOP CREATIVE ELEMENT! ALBUM IS ALSO A CLASSIC TOP CUT QUALITY PRODUCT! CLAP FOR STONE

charles_korbla commented:

Congratulations my king, Ghana/ Africa is blessed to have u

Stonebwoy celebrates 5thDimension Album's performance with family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Stonebwoy had entered BillBoard's reggae chart for worldwide music charts for the second time.

Epistle of Mama, his maiden release, peaked at number 13 on the Billboard World Album chart in December 2017. In order to promote his most recent album, 5th Dimension, Stonebwoy is presently embarking on a worldwide tour.

Source: YEN.com.gh