The comedian, who was born and raised in Ashaiman, has gone viral after using nylon rubber and cement papers to design the outfits Wendy Shay wore in her latest Habiba music video

Roselyn Ngissah, Jackline Mensah and other stars have commented on Dacoster's extraordinary video

Ghanaian comedian Dacoster has won the admiration of some celebrities and social media users with his latest recreation.

The young creative genius has posted a video of himself rocking outfits similar to what Survivor hitmaker, Wendy Shay, wore for this Habiba music video.

Wendy Shay and Dacoster rock red outfits. Photo credit: @officialdacoster

He expertly used mosquito nets, cement papers, nylon rubbers in different colours, and cello tape to design his costumes.

To the surprise of many of his followers, he recreated all the scenes in the high-budget music video in Ghana.

Some social media users have commented on Dacoster's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

roselyn_ngissah stated:

jackline_mensah stated:

Mad

gloriaantwiboasiako4553 stated:

Very beautiful duet. He has imitated it nicely with corresponding colours. Creativity

donnel_official stated:

Wow. On a serious note. You’re one of the most creative people I’ve seen on here. Your talent and creativity are unmatched. I pray that opportunities come your way and you can keep doing bigger things. . There’s no other like you.

akosua__dorothy stated:

Recreate no di3, you be number one

redberry_17 stated:

Smoothtown all the way ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Thelionesstaffy stated:

You keep raising the bar

Nhanaamalavish stated:

Wow wow wow err u nailed it I swear ❤️❤️❤️❤️u doing so well beautiful to watch over and over

Kwekunsorh stated:

Dacoster, you are too much

kingjude70 stated:

Your makeup artist deserves an award

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh