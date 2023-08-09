Dancehall star Stonebwoy's Life And Money, which features US rap icon Russ and UK rapper Stormzy has made an entry on the US Afrobeats Chart Top 50

The song, which is off his fifth studio album, 5th Dimension, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, placed 47th on the chart

Days before, Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension had reached 8th position on the Billboard World Reggae Albums Chart

Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has been in the trends as his track Life And Money makes it into the US Afrobeats Chart Top 50. The song, a collaboration featuring US rap icon Russ and UK rapper Stormzy, is now gaining traction in the US music scene.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy Photo Source: Stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

Life And Money comes in two versions, one featuring Stormzy and the other featuring Russ. Fans of Stonebwoy have been eagerly enjoying both renditions of the track, which is part of his much-acclaimed fifth studio album, 5th Dimension.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Life And Money secured an impressive 47th position on the highly competitive US Afrobeats Chart. This achievement underscores Stonebwoy's growing influence on the international music stage and his ability to create beautiful music.

This recent success follows closely on the heels of Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album soaring to an impressive 8th position on the prestigious Billboard World Reggae Albums Chart. This double triumph speaks volumes about Stonebwoy's exceptional musical prowess and unique ability to combine different genres.

Ghanaians praise Stonebwoy

Ghanaians celebrated the musician's massive achievement.

MathigoW said:

You’re INCREDIBLE bro. Big ups for not slowing down in those days of difficulties and hardship. Cheers on brother

KobbyNxt said:

Album too dope can get enough of it

Joelmensahpablo reacted:

My favourite tune on #5thDimension album Life & Money

Stonebwoy features on Bob Marley's album

In another story, Stonebwoy was one of the few African musicians to feature on Bob Marley's Africa Unite album.

The Ghanaian musician featured on the remake of Bob Marley's iconic song Buffalo Soldier and impressed many with his lyrical prowess.

The Africa Unite album has been put together to honour the memory of the legendary reggae icon and highlight his ties to Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh