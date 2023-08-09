Curvaceous gospel singer Empress Gifty said she does not regret marrying her husband

She disclosed that her mother warned her against marrying Mr Adorye because of his tribe

Empress Gifty revealed that she is glad she didn't listen to her mother because her husband is everything she ever wanted

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty was heralded for her husband, Mr Hopeson Adorye's, abilities in their bedroom.

She said she didn't think men from her husband's tribe could be so lovely in bed.

Empress Gifty added that her marriage is the best and does not regret marrying an Ewe man.

A photo collage of Empress Gifty and husband, Hopeson Adorye Image credit: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty told Giovani Caleb that before she married her husband, her mother tried to discourage her because of his tribe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But after marrying him, she has learnt that one has to experience something for themselves instead of relying on other people's experiences to make decisions.

I have learnt a lot. Honestly, I've met a nice gentleman who always wants the best out of me. One thing I love about him is that even if I'm wrong, my husband will publicly support me, but when we come home, he will tell me that what I did wasn't good.

I have learnt that you need to get to know them. Get to have contact with them. Have your own experience before you say something. But for me, Ewe men are lovely and very good in bed.

Watch the interview below:

Empress Gifty lashes out at MzGee on United Showbiz in wild video

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Empress Gifty reacted to MzGee's questions on United Showbiz.

The gospel musician expressed unhappiness with MzGee after the entertainment host insinuated that she does not promote her songs.

According to MzGee, Empress Gifty is busy acting as a marriage counsellor on Facebook, and nobody knew about her new songs.

Empress Gifty heatedly told her to rephrase the question and respect her as a big artiste.

Empress Gifty says couples should not touch each other's phones, she calls it a privacy thing

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Empress Gifty's stance on privacy in marriages.

According to the gospel singer, husbands and wives should not have control over each other's phones.

She said touching your partner's phone without their permission is disrespectful. Empress Gifty said avoiding these intrusive things can disrupt the peace in one's home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh