Empress Gifty has revealed the beautiful moment that she fell in love with her respected husband, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

Speaking on JoyPrime, the empress indicated that she was invited to attend a funeral where she spotted the fine gentleman for the first time

Instantly, Empress Gifty says she knew he was the type she was looking for and that's how their love journey started

Famous Gospel Musician, Empress Gifty, who is married to Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, a respected political icon, has recounted how the two of them became lovebirds.

During an interview on JoyPrime that was later shared on Twitter, Empress Gifty indicated that it all happened during a burial ceremony.

"I met my husband at a funeral. It's true. Hahaha. A friend had invited me to a funeral around Kumasi. I sat in my car waiting when, all of a sudden, Hopeson Adorye knocked on my car window. I rolled the glass down and fell in love with what I saw," she recounted.

Gospel singer Empress Gifty and her husband Hopeson Adorye Photo credit: @zikey_photograhy; @b_shot

Source: Instagram

Hopeson Adorye and Empress Gifty pop up on social media timelines from time to time as they perpetually share heartwarming affectionate moments.

The Empress previously went viral when she posted a beautiful video to celebrate her husband, Hopeson Adorye on Father's Day.

Posted on Instagram on Sunday, June 20, 2021, the video showed Osei gently rubbing her husband's head with a head massager.

"Happy Father’s Day to my husband @hopesonadorye ❤️❤️❤️❤️Love is sweet when u re with de right man," reads the caption of the video posted by Osei.

The comment section of the post is swooning with statements from people expressing their admiration for the love act.

Watch the video of Empress Gifty narrating how they met below

