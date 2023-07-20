Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif was allegedly arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the evening of Wednesday, July 19, 2023

A video of the Soja hitmaker walking into a police van has gone viral on social media

Many people reacted to the video as they advised Blacko to always meet the terms of every contract given to him

A video of Black Sherif allegedly being arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) by officers of the Ghana Police Service has emerged on social media.

Black Sherif's arrested at KIA

According to reports, upon arriving at KIA, Black Sherif was picked up by the police officers.

Reports indicated that the arrest was made on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, evening.

A video of Black Sherif being escorted into a van by officers has taken over the internet.

The Oh Paradise hitmaker's arrest was based on allegations made by a cruise ship company that claimed that Blacko's team were paid and was billed to perform on a cruise ship per the contract.

However, he failed to fulfil his part of the contract, leading to his arrest.

Below is the viral video of Black Sherif getting arrested at KIA.

Ghanaians react to the video of Black Sherif being picked up by a police van

Many people claim that the arrest was a publicity stunt since the event is supposed to take place in August.

Others also decided to advise Black Sherif to always fulfil his bargain of every contract to avoid such embarrassments.

nanc_y6803 said:

If you don’t see this as a publicity stunt then you need to go back to school, the show is in August lol they’re just trying to create awareness

citizen_milla remarked:

If you pay money to an artiste management and the artiste refuse to show up, do you have to arrest the artiste?

caesar_sandie said:

The comment section Herh Ghanaians have you guys listen his side of the story,‍♀️and those judging hoping you don’t go through some challenges same person praised yesterday today he is been judged Charley am out of here

so__amazing remarked:

Why is Ghana police arresting him on behalf of a foreign company? Did they send him or his group a notice? They could have disputed the transaction and the bs k would reverse the transaction so why is Ghana police doing the dog work for foreigners?

cassandradwumah opined:

Next time,when you take money from client obey the contract. He did the samething to his formal management but he is the 'recent lover boy of Ghanaians' so they keeping supporting this nonsense. He should continue with this dirty ego

nana_amaaaaaaaaaa said:

If there’s a contract then money should be refunded could be his schedule couldn’t meet their date, y’all use same energy to promote his music.

notnyc11 remarked:

How can u charge $20k ? ‍♂️. How can u be making money? U are charging international people $20k ? Eiii. Which Management be dis? He should be $100k and above

myz_mel opined:

If this is true then Blacko has be very careful. Don’t take money from your client when you are not ready to perform

