An old movie scene featuring veteran actress Grace Nortey and ace broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi had many reminiscing about their childhood

86-year-old Grace Nortey is revered as one of Ghana's most remarkable actresses to appear before a camera

Last year, she received a rousing 85th birthday celebration from her family, friends and loved ones

Ghana's 90s era of cinema was graced by the presence of these iconic veteran actors, who effortlessly carved their names into the hearts of film lovers.

Reactions embracing the resurfacing of a scene from one of the classics prove that old movies hold a special place that surpasses the passage of time.

With their charismatic performances and unforgettable screen presence, veteran actors left an indelible mark on cinema, captivating generations.

A photo collage of Grace Nortey and Kwame Sefa Kayi in an old movie Image credit: @Grace Nortey @kwame_sefa_kayi

Source: Instagram

In the resurfaced footage, young Kwame Sefa Kayi could not resist but make a pass at a waakye seller (Grace Nortey's) daughter.

In the spirit of exercising her excellent customer relationship skills, Grace Nortey unknowingly put her daughter right in the stalker's path.

Watch the old movie scene below:

Peeps react to old movie scene featuring Grace Nortey and Kwame Sefa Kayi, retell movie storyline with nostalgia

The comment section turned into a happy place with as many recounted parts of the movie they remembered after watching the infamous scene.

Sammy Tuga commented:

The lady later fell in love with him, and this man broke her heart . And I remember the lady, in a deep agony, told him that his hair will never grow again. Now meet chairman General, the first man to Hit and Run.

Evans Awuah George commented:

Chairman General was a great Actor.

Kwasi K Koranteng commented:

I remember paa. When he took the food home, his girlfriend asked him what food Chinese? Sefa Kayi responded Dagomba.

Paa Kwasi Gyau commented:

No phones at that time, so he didn't collect her phone number. Men suffered before.

Nesta Bruce-Nanakeain commented:

He preg the girl and run away to abrokyire. His first and last movie, I suppose. I remember it like yesterday

Source: YEN.com.gh