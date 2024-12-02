Curvy model Kelly Bhadie celebrated her 20th birthday on December 2, 2024, and to mark her special day, she rocked a gold silk dress that accentuated her fine curves

She posed beautifully while holding helium balloons with the numbers two and zero and a flower bouquet

Many people were in disbelief that she was 20 years old, while others admired how beautiful she looked in the photos

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Viral internet sensation Kelly Bhadie, born Kelly Akoussah, turned a year old on December 2, 2024, and to commemorate her special day, she shared a video and photos on her social media page.

Kelly Bhadie celebrates her 20th birthday in style. Image Credit: @slayy.kellyy

Source: Instagram

Kelly Bhadie's birthday look

The curvy model took to her Instagram page to announce that she had turned 20, hinting that it was her birthday and that she was a golden girl.

"Golden girl ⭐️ #20 #birthdaygirl."

She looked beautiful in a silk gold dress that showed off the fine skin across her back. Her makeup was flawless, and her frontal lace wig was neatly tied into a ponytail.

Kelly Bhadie held a helium balloon with the numbers two and zero and a flower bouquet as she posed elegantly in the photos.

Photos of Kelly Bhadie on her birthday.

Reactions to Kelly Bhadie's age

Many people in the comment section could not believe that Kelly Bhadie was 20 years old, as they opined that she looked older than her age.

Others also commented on how beautiful she looked in the dress in the photos she posted on her Instagram page to commemorate her birthday.

The opinions of social media users are below:

la___frosh said:

"20? So the Covid period when …..nvm y’all 😂😭😭"

mvpjay6 said:

"Can’t believe she’s just turning 20😭❤️🫶🏾"

brisco_de_top_shatta said:

"Bless up with ya new age Barbie 🎊🎂💎"

bxrbie.toke said:

"We listen we don’t judge the age 🥳happy birthday 🥳❤️"

Video of Kelly Bhadie on birthday.

Kelly Bhadie dances on a yacht

YEN.com.gh reported that famous curvy model Kelly Bhadie posted a video of her dancing on a yacht, as she partied with friends.

In the video, she shook her backside to Ghanaian musician KiDi's Touch It while flaunting her nice curves in a black dress.

Fans commented on how much they had missed her videos, while others admired her saucy dance moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh