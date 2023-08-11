Astute journalist Oheneyere Gifty Anti topped her daughter's 6th birthday with a simple party at her school

Nyame Animuonyam, Gifty Anti's daughter, glowed with happiness in the beautiful photo that immortalized the moment

The swan-themed cake was artistically styled with flakey swan-like feathers made out of white chocolate

Veteran journalist Gifty Anti's daughter's aesthetically-pleasing cake, sponsored by Tima Kumkum, benefited the Princess's 6th birthday celebration.

Earlier, Gifty Anti wished her daughter a happy birthday with an emotional message that hinted at her struggles before conceiving her daughter.

Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa is the daughter of Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, and ace broadcaster Gifty Anti.

Gifty Anti's daughter's cake lighted up the classroom's simple party and cake-cutting ceremony.

Nyame Animuonyam was still decked in her school uniform, accessorized with a bejewelled crown. Her mother looked cute in a pink tulle skirt and t-shirt in matching colour, finished out with long braids in the most gorgeous grey hue.

Gifty Anti shared the photos with the caption:

"You know Friday Borns are relentless, right? Well, Nyame Animuonyam, Afia Afrakoma, did get her swan cake!! Thanks to her big sister and aunty Tima Kumkum @iamtimakumkum"

Peeps react to Nyame Animuonyam's birthday party at school

Indeed, Gifty Anti's daughter is loved by many. The well-wishes kept pouring in for the young Princess.

reine_rencia commented:

Happy blessed birthday Miss. The class essential agreement caught my eye .

chardeyadwoa commented:

Happy birthday May the good lord lead your footsteps as you are growing up to become like ur mum. Enjoy your day.

efokwasilumor commented:

Grow in wisdom and in the fear of the Lord!

Gifty Anti and her daughter present Standpoint together for the first time, leaving fans impressed

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaians reacted to ace broadcaster Gifty Anti and her daughter's first appearance on her show, the Standpoint.

Gifty Anti's daughter, Nyame Animuonyam, wowed peeps with her clear diction and extensive vocabulary, which she rattled English in her polished accent.

The five-year-old proved she was her mother's daughter as she spoke confidently in front of the camera.

