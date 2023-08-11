Ace broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti remembered her struggle to conceive as she celebrated her daughter's birthday

She hinted at suffering from multiple miscarriages, saying her daughter was the one who stayed

In an interview with Kafui Dey, Gifty Anti disclosed she never expected to have her biological children when she got married at 47

Ghanaian veteran journalist and women's advocate Oheneyere Gifty Anti's daughter, Nyame Animuonyam, turns six years today amid her mother's prayers and gratitude to God.

Gifty Anti chose the occasion of her daughter's birthday to present her latest book, the Black Chalewote.

The Black Chalewote — Diary Of The Late Bloomer And Her Daughter chronicles the broadcaster's motherhood journey over the past six years.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti shared photos of her daughter looking stunning in a beaded pink flowing gown with the caption:

Yes, we are six years old today. Today is the day the Lord changed my name and my story!! Today is the day the Lord gave me a testimony that became a wonder to the world!! This is the day 'the One who stayed' was born!! Happy birthday my Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa!! May you Grow in Grace and Greatness to fulfil your destiny!!! Thank you for choosing me as your mother and for making it possible for me to share our journey in a book to give others hope!!

Peeps join Gifty Anti to celebrate her daughter's sixth birthday

Well-wishes, from celebrities and fans alike, flooded the comment section.

roselynfelli commented:

To God be the glory, Happy birthday, Princess. May God place your feet on higher grounds always, you are loved.

jayclaudbeauty commented:

Six Years of God’s Love and Divine Mercy! Happiest Birthday, Princess! We love you!!!✨❤️.

naaoboshienottinson commented:

Beautiful I have watched you grow Princess. Happy Happy birthday, sweetheart. Long life and good health, sweetheart .

blaymercy965 commented:

Happiest of birthday Angel from heaven. May you grow in God's wisdom and love, Continue to be a blessing. ❤️

