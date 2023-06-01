Ghanaian actor Lil Win in a hilarious video decided not to use any of his numerous luxury vehicles and took public transport

The actor sat in a popular tricycle motor, locally known as Pragya, and happily enjoyed himself as he took videos

The actor jokingly said the economic challenges in Ghana were a lot hence it was necessary for him to use public transportation

Ghanaian actor Lil Win in a funny video, got fans laughing when he chose to ditch his fancy cars and opt for a public transport experience.

Ghanaian Actor Lil Win in pragya Photo Source: officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

In the amusing footage that quickly spread across social media, the actor was seen happily seated in a popular tricycle motor, known as a Pragya, capturing the moment on camera.

With a playful smile, Lil Win jokingly mentioned the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians and humorously explained that due to the difficult situation, he thought it necessary to try out public transportation as a practical solution.

The video gained rapid popularity on TikTok, with fans applauding the actor for his relatable and down-to-earth attitude. They also found the video amusing and praised the actor for his funny nature.

Lil Win wins hearts on social media

KWADWO FOSU TV commented:

Oh this man u always makes us happy

Esther Humble wrote:

Lil win you looking so handsome!! and sweet, you are my favourite actor love you so much.

Ibra also reacted:

Even pragya is now expensive..

QWEKUATADRIZZLE commented:

Obi a you have cars more than 20,buh is normal tho bro

Brother Martin also added:

That is the totally lessons he done. But some of us here we couldn't noticing it. He is absolutely legend

Lil Win also danced at Kejetia market sometime back

In another story, Kumawood actor Lil Win had many people in stitches when he showcased his fire dance moves at Kejetia Market.

He was spotted removing his shirt and waving it in the air, all while busting out hilarious leg moves.

The crowd cheered him on, and laughter filled the air. The online community couldn't help but burst into laughter as soon as they watched the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh