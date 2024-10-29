Diminutive Ghanian socialite Shatta Bandle's videos were aired on French station, L'Equipe, which was the official livestream of the prestigious Ballon d'Or

Many people hinted that the videos were to make fun of the Brazilian footballer and Real Madrid star, Vinícius Júnior

Many people took to social media to express their disappointment at the producers of the Ballon d'Or livestream

Diminutive Ghanian socialite Shatta Bandle went viral during the Ballon d'Or ceremony on October 28, 2024, after his video was played on the prestigious award's livestream.

Shatta Bandle features on Ballon d'Or

The livestream aired on the French television station, L’Equipe, the official broadcast channel for the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

The video circulating on social media showed Shatta Bandle's videos being aired while the show's hosts laughed.

According to several sources, many concluded that the videos were intended to mock the Brazilian footballer Vinícius Júnior because he resembled the diminutive Ghanaian socialite.

The Ballon d'Or livestream also played videos from the lookalike of French footballer and Real Madrid star, Kylian Mbappé.

Reactions to the Shatta Bandle video

Many people were unhappy about the renowned media house using Shatta Bandle's video to make fun of Vinícius Júnior.

Below are the disappointed reactions of social media users:

@DarrylRMFC_ said:

"I wonder what Vini did to provoke them into doing this"

@UltraTV90 said:

"Nahh this award has lost all it's credibility"

@MayankRMFC said:

"Disgusting Pathetic Disgraceful"

@XavsFutbol said:

"This is actually unbelievable."

@the_marcoli_boy said:

"Shatta Bundle is international 😂"

@LUDOKING420 said:

"Rodri winning the Ballon dor will go down as the worst edition in football history"

Real Madrid stars react to Ballon d'Or

YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid players quickly voiced their disapproval after Manchester City’s Rodri was awarded the 68th annual ceremony Ballon d'Or.

Stars like Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, and several others did not hesitate to express their opinions on who deserved the prestigious prize.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have remained silent on the subject matter as the debate surges.

