Shatta Wale has revealed on Facebook that he was celebrated on Father's Day by neither of his children

The dancehall artiste posted on Facebook to rant about how his baby mamas have kept his children to themselves

Shatta Michy, Wale's ex, shared a 'sarcastic' post about how her son congratulated her for being a responsible 'father'

Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has lashed out at the mothers of his children for severing their connections with him.

On Father's Day, Shatta posted on his Facebook page to accuse his baby mamas of refusing to let him see them. He added that they 'should keep' the children because he will keep bearing more.

Shatta revealed that he would name his 'future children' after the current ones.

Happy fathers Day to me !! Tho none of my baby mothers want me to see my own kids ..They should keep them ,ago born another ones for myself soonest. And I will give them the same names I chose for them .. Aboooozegey !!!!!

This year's edition of Father's Day was celebrated on Sunday, June 19, 2022, all over the world. Social media was buzzing with posts and uploads celebrating the awesomeness of fathers. Shatta Wale, unfortunately, did not receive such congratulatory messages from any of his children.

Shatta Wale split up with his ex-girlfriend in 2018 over alleged abuse cases.

Michy Shades Shatta Wale As Their Son Majesty Gets Her Touching Father's Day Gift Instead Of His Dad

In related news, Michelle Diamond Gbagbona popularly known as Shatta Michy has thrown subtle shades at her ex-partner, Shatta Wale, in a post she shared on her Instagram handle on Father's Day.

In the post, Michy jabbed all 'irresponsible fathers' as she shared a picture of herself and her son, Majesty, with the caption disclosing that the boy got her a card applauding her for executing fatherly roles excellently.

