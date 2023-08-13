Actor Abraham Attha has shown off her his well-trimmed abs in his latest from the United States

Young Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has released a lovely new photo from his base in the United States.

The new photo has the rasta-haired actor showing off his impressive abs while standing on a well-manicured compound.

Abraham Attah shows off 6-pack tummy in new photo

In the photo shared on his Instagram page on Saturday, August 12, 2023, the Beast Of No Nation star stood in the middle of the compound with well-trimmed green plants and flowers.

The 22-year-old wore a pair of baggy jeans in blue colour with white sneakers while covering his head with a red-coloured scarf.

Taking off his shirt, Attah who is currently studying at Tufts University showed his chest and tummy. One thing that was very visible was his abs (six-pack tummy).

His caption for the photo was a simple message about self-control.

Check out the photo below:

The photo shared by Abraham Attah excited many of his followers who reacted to it online.

