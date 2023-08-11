Joshua, the son of the late Christian Atsu, was captured at training with his fellow teammates on a football pitch

His mother described him as a star player as he proved his exceptional skills in training

Many people applauded him in the comment section and noted that he was carrying on his father's legacy

A video of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu's son, Joshua, training on the football pitch with his teammates has surfaced online.

Christian Atsu's Son Joshua trains with football teammates. Image Credit: @claireuk_ and @chris_atsu

Source: Instagram

Christian Atsu's son trains on a football pitch with colleagues

His mother, Marie-Claire Rupio, shared the lovely video on her Instagram and TikTok accounts with the same username, @claireuk_.

In the video, Joshua was dressed in his sportswear and was captured passing the football between one of his teammates.

The other teammate passed the ball back to him. Aiming at the goalpost, he succeeded in scoring a goal.

The mother of three was impressed with her son's effort such that she referred to him as her star player.

"My Star ⭐️," she captioned the Instagram post.

Below are videos of Christian Atsu's son Joshua at training.

Ghanaians react to Christian Atsu's son Joshua training with his teammates

Many people hailed him in the comment section and mentioned that they loved him.

Others also referred to him as a star player as they watched him display his talent on the football pitch.

Below are lovely comments from social media users:

Queennison stated:

Go boy we love you

Amanda said:

Great star much love

iammzokoree stated:

The sky is your limit boy❤️❤️❤️

till_till_lsn said:

Our future captain

itz_perpy2 remarked:

Just like dad

Christian Atsu's son Joshua trains in their backyard at home

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's son Joshua was captured training hard in the backyard at their residence.

In a video, he was captured using a set of football training cones, the ladder drill, and then he finally tossed the football between each foot.

Many Ghanaians on social media admired his determination and passion for the football game.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh