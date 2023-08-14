Highly-skilled lawyer Gifty Dumelo stood by her husband's side during his confirmation as the NDC candidate

John Dumelo received his appointment from the NDC party after a long suspense of Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries

In an official statement, the political party unveiled John Setor Dumelo as their candidate to contest for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat

Ghanaian politician John Dumelo's wife, Gifty M. Dumelo Esq., celebrated her husband's unopposed win to contest on the NDC's ticket for Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.

As John Dumelo's wife is fondly called, Miss Gee stood beside her husband during the Accra College of Education declaration ceremony.

The NDC affirmed their decision to appoint John Dumelo as the best candidate to represent them on the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in parliament.

A collage of John Dumelo and his wife Image credit: @missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo's endorsement comes off a few days after his best friend Fred Nuamah decided to step down from the competition.

Mrs John Dumelo celebrated her husband's unchallenged NDC primaries win. She shared photos from the ceremony with the caption:

"Unopposed!!! Thanks once again to the good people of Ayawaso West Wuogon and the NDC for the confidence reposed in my husband, @johndumelo1. Thank you "

Peeps react to John Dumelo's wife's congratulatory message

Many marvelled at Miss Gee's unbridled support for her husband.

e_okaeasare_1 commented:

You look like a first lady already. We love u both ❤️.

bigurls_closet commented:

My incoming president and First Lady. Waiting patiently for you guys .

elom_anang commented:

Congratulations! Your support is beautiful❤️! May God guide you both to attain greater heights!

John Dumelo celebrates wife's call to the Ghana bar as a lawyer

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how John Dumelo sweetly announced his wife's call to the Ghana Bar.

The politician shared photos of himself in various stages of helping his wife dress up as a lawyer in her new professional gear.

The still images also featured their two lovely children dressed sharply to complement their mother's new career.

John Dumelo captioned the photos with an emotional statement, declaring his pride as husband to his intelligent and resourceful wife.

