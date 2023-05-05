Ghanaian actor John Dumelo posted a photo of his wife and children celebrating her for being called to the bar

The actor penned down an emotional statement as the proud husband and father appreciated his wife and her success

Netizens reacted to the photo and applauded her intelligence and for finding time outside her busy schedule to pursue her career

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has shared a photo of his family as his wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, as she is being called to the Ghana bar.

John Dumeo and his wife Photo source: @johndumelo1 @msgeeonly

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, the actor shared a photo of his wife and his beautiful kids, who posed in the beautiful photos.

John Dumelo posted on his Instagram with a caption that said:

Congratulations, my love @missgeeonly, for being called to the Ghana Bar today. You are now Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq. I have cases for you already, lol. Love you.

The proud father stunned in a beautiful black outfit with his kids in white while his wife stunned in a beautiful gown and her barrister's wig. The cute family have got their fans reacting to the beautiful moments in their photos.

See John Dumelo's message to his wife after she was called to the bar

Some Ghanaians reacted to John Dumelo's post about his wife

Some excited Ghanaians reacted to the photos of John Dumelo and his wife and congratulated the beautiful family for how much they have achieved together.

bigquammy commented:

Wow . The Dumelos ready to take over

theodaaredesilver commented:

That's right, then next election we can go to court

theotopea commented:

Young lady really is your twin. Congratulations to your wifey

selsvictoria_gh commented:

Congratulations to your wife. Your daughter looks so much like her auntie @emeffah_____

iamagbodeka commented:

Congratulations to Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq

Source: YEN.com.gh