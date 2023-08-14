Diplomatic farmer and youth advocate John Dumelo has been chosen as the face of NDC for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

The former actor has won the hearts of delegates as the best person to bring the parliamentary seat home

John Dumelo's confirmation comes off a few days after his friend and former opponent, Fred Nuamah, dropped out

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actor turned politician John Dumelo has been confirmed as NDC Parliamentary Candidate For Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency for the 2024 general elections.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially declared John Settor Dumelo as the parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon in a statement.

The official statement reveals the decision was taken after a consultative meeting with all the aspirants.

A photo collage of John Dumelo and well-wishers Image credit: `@johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

The statement read:

"Upon further consultation with the party hierarchy and after engaging in constructive discussions with all the aspirants, we are pleased to inform the general public that the two other aspirants have graciously accepted to give the nod to Mr John Dumelo to represent the party".

"As a result of this harmonious agreement, we proudly endorse and present Mr John Dumelo as the official NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections."

John Dumelo responds to his confirmation as NDC Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency

John Dumelo reacted on his social media platforms, thanking all who made his confirmation possible. He shared photos of the ceremony with the caption:

"Yesterday, I was declared the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency NDC parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections. Thanks to everyone who made this possible. I really appreciate it. Together let's win this seat. This is our time."

Peeps react to John Dumelo's win to contest on NDC's behalf for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency

Congratulatory messages poured in for John Dumelo.

selassie_ibrahim commented:

Congratulations my love.

misolannie commented:

The look on John’s face says it all! Second slide.

deesovo commented:

Anointed Dumelo on God

beverly_afaglo commented:

WIN

John Dumelo discloses how he would use Cecelia Dapaah's alleged $1m

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported John Dumelo saying what he would have done if he had Cecelia Dapaah's alleged stolen $1 million.

According to John Dumelo, the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah's, money could have significantly boosted Ghana's economy.

He detailed some ideas he could have brought to fruition if he had all that money.

John Dumelo said if he had a piece of Cecelia Dapaah's alleged $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis, he could have reduced importation by 10% in 2024 and 19% in 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh