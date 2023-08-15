Nana Ama McBrown has praised Dr Frank Serebour, the Medical Superintendent of Bekwai Government Hospital

The actress revealed that Dr Serebour helped to save her arm from being cut after her near-fatal accident in 2013

McBrown disclosed this during a donation exercise at Bekwai Government Hospital to mark her 46th birthday

Nana Ama McBrown got emotional as she made a massive donation to the Bekwai Government Hospital on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The actress turned 46 and stormed Bekwai to donate TVs, air-conditioners, refrigerators, and other items to the hospital.

During the donation, the Onua TV presenter showered praise on the Medical Superintendent of the Bekwai Government Hospital, Dr Frank Serebour.

McBrown recounts a near-fatal accident and how Dr Serebour helped her

Addressing the hundreds of people gathered, McBrown described Dr Serebour as a good man who helped in times of need.

McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, got involved in a near-fatal accident on the N1 Highway in 2013.

Photos that emerged showed the actress' Range Rover damaged and it was a surprise she and Maxwell survived. McBrown had her right hand broken and nearly damaged.

According to her, she could not feel her fingers moments after the accident and realised that her arm had broken and was almost falling apart.

After picking herself up and getting out of the car, she called Dr Serebour who swiftly met her at the 37 Military Hospital to help her.

"That day doctors were on a strike. I won't lie, I thought my hand was cut off...but the only thing that came on my hand was 'call Dr Serebour.

"I thought I won't get through to him because it was around 2AM but he responded and came from North Kaneshie with a friend to come and help me.

"So, all I am saying is that, scan through your friends and pick out the good one," she said.

Watch the video of McBrown as shared by Kobby Kyei:

After the speech, McBrown presented a customised wall clock to Dr Serebour in appreciation of his service to humanity.

