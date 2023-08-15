Nana Ama McBrown melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as she posted an adorable dance video on her 46th birthday

She danced with her daughter Baby Maxin as they held hands and twinned in yellow outfits for the sunflower-themed photoshoot

Lots of birthday wishes filled the comment section as many others gushed over how they looked in the video

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown posted an adorable video of her and her daughter Baby Maxin dancing on her 46th birthday photoshoot set.

Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin dance on her 46th birthday. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Baby Maxin and Nana Ama McBrown dance

Nana Ama McBrown posted an adorable video of her and Baby Maxin dancing on the setup of the 46th birthday photoshoot.

That particular photoshoot's theme was sunflowers, which inspired their outfits.

In the video, they beamed with smiles as they held each other's hands and danced. Later on, Mrs McBrown Mensah gave different poses as she looked radiant.

Captioning the post, she wrote that she and her daughter are the sunflowers of their Instagram followers. She added that they are happy souls; August 15, 2023, was her special day.

"We are your Sunflower ✨️Happy Soul Day Queen ," Nana Ama McBrown wrote in the Instagram caption.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin dancing in a sunflower-themed photoshoot.

Below are photos of Nana Ama McBrown dazzling in a yellow corset gown.

Birthday wishes pour in for Nana Ama McBrown

Many birthday wishes poured in for Nana Ama McBrown as she posted an adorable video slaying in a yellow outfit with Baby Maxin as they danced.

afric_klothenz said:

Happy birthday superstar lady boss brim

gregokyere remarked:

Kaish

ateni123 said:

happy birthday beautiful God bless you more

bra_bempah commented:

Breathtaking as always ❤️‍

beny.tin said:

Happy blessed birthday to you Empress... May God shower his blessings upon your LIFE.

Source: YEN.com.gh