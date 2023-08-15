Gorgeous media personality Nana Ama McBrown turns a year older today, August 15

The actress has shared stunning photos and videos to celebrate her 46th birthday in grand style

Below are five interesting facts about Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown as she turns 46 years

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 46th birthday today with an adorable video of her daughter Baby Maxin, helping her to blow on her birthday cake.

The accomplished media personality looked ravishing in three exquisite gowns as she shared photos on her social media handles.

Despite her popularity, McBrown has maintained a relatively low-profile private life. These five incredible truths about her will surely amaze you!

A photo collage of Nana Ama McBrown's 46th birthday outfits Image credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Real Name

Nana Ama McBrown was born as Felicity Ama Agyemang on 15 August, 1977, in Kumasi, Ghana. She adopted her showbiz surname, McBrown, from her aunt's husband's father, who also doubled as her adopted father. Mr McBrown raised her and her six siblings after her parents split up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A football career?

In several of her TikTok videos, Nana Ama McBrown has shown her skills with football. But did you know that it was once more than just a hobby? The media personality tried to break the chains of the ordinary with a football career. She played for the Asante Kotoko Ladies Football team for five years. McBrown revealed that she had to quit football because she was disappointed.

McBrown the Deportee

In a candid interview, the actress revealed her brief stint in the US. Although she did not go into details about the reason for being deported, McBrown used that opportunity to encourage people that not all hope is lost if their travel dreams fail.

Acting came by accident

The Onua TV presenter started as a costumier with Miracle Films for over seven years before her final break into acting. She was available when they needed an actress to film a role. McBrown immediately offered to help, which was the beginning of her stardom in 2001.

Multilingual Ghanaian

The actress is versatile not only in many occupations but also in the tongue. She is fluent in several local languages, including Twi, Ga and Fante. Mcbrown has also craved a niche in foreign dialects like English and French and is currently working on adding Spanish and German.

Becoming A Mother

Nana Ama McBrown shared her inspiring story with women worldwide to prove they can have a career, family and motherhood.

After marrying businessman Maxwell Mawu Mensah, the actress struggled to conceive. McBrown revealed that she visited six fertility hospitals in Ghana until she could finally conceive at 42 years old through IVF. Her daughter, Maxine Mawushi Mensah, was born in February 2019, in Canada.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh