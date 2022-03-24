Pappy Kojo has incurred the wrath of Member of Parliament Sam George who is facing him squarely

The legislator took a swipe at the 'Fante Van Damme after the latter revisited an issue that trended on Twitter

Sam George declared Pappy Kojo's career as dead and indicated that he (George) was going to listen to better music

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has taken a swipe at Pappy Kojo over an old issue the former was involved in with Sister Derby.

Out of the blue, the 'Koobi' rapper who has been after Joey B and Mr Eazi decided to call out the Ningo Prapram MP over his 'long-bead' beef with Sister Derby.

It would be recalled that, in July 2021, Sam George and the African Mermaid singer clashed on Twitter over the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The singer, who is opposed to the bill called the lawmaker “shameful” for trying to pass a bill that seeks to cause harm to queer people.

MP Sam George and Pappy Kojo. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“... You are rather full of perve*sion. So obsessed with people’s sexual orientation. Shame on you, you backward thinker!!!,” Sister Derby wrote in one of her responses to the NDC lawmaker.

But in a swift response to the musician, Mr. Sam George took a jab, asking the “Uncle Obama '' singer to “figure out what genre of music she can succeed at '' before he will engage her in a conversation on the LGBTQ+ bill.

Out of nowhere, Pappy Kojo revisited the topic when he tweeted "Nah honestly I think it wasn’t cool of Sam George to come at Deborah Vanessa , when I’m sure he get sisters , I’m going to eazily channel my energy to him when I’m done fighting the superstars & I lose".

His post caught the attention of Sam George who responded by saying that "welcome to the game, over 6 months late. Damn, your processor is freaking slow. Took you this long to process?".

In a savage reply, he continued that "Guess I understand now why your musical career is long dead and buried and you're still not aware. I'm off to listen to good music made in by @manifestive. Cheers"

His tweet has since gone viral with reactions from tweeps. See the tweets below for what some have been saying so far.

Tik Tok Star Queen Paticia Dazzles The Internet With Dance Video; Many React

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian TikToker, Paticia Nana Ekuwa Amoah famed as Queen Paticia, has been spotted in a new video dancing to a viral Ghanaian song.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh saw the pretty young lady dancing to Coded of 4x4 fame's viral hit song, Dada Damoase.

Paticia was seen standing in front of what looked like her apartment as she beamed with smiles while joining the viral trend.

Source: YEN.com.gh