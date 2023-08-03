Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has shared beautiful family photos and videos on social media

The eight gorgeous sisters were photographed rocking breathtaking outfits and charming hairstyles in the trending family photographs

Some social media users have commented on the photos shared on the official family Instagram page

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton and her seven sisters, who resemble each other, have impressed social media users with their high fashion sense.

The talented, gorgeous, hardworking Antwi sisters and their families are in Ghana for their father's ten years memorial service and their uncle's retirement church service.

Diana Hamilton and her sisters look stunning in white outfits

The happy sisters wore outfits designed by Diana Hamilton as they prepared to visit their father's tombstone.

Diana Hamilton performs with her younger sister at church

Diana Hamilton and her sister Adelaide looked magnificent in custom-made outfits as they ministered at their uncle's retirement service in Kumasi, Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Diana Hamilton and her family look classy in this photo

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton and her daughter looked splendid in white tops and African print skirts. Mr Hamilton and his son looked dapper in red tee shirts and blue jeans for the family photoshoot.

Meet the Asare family

The beautiful sister of the talented musician slayed in a red turtleneck bow tie dress and Mach & Mach mules shoes.

Mr Asare and his sons wore tailored-to-fit suits and quality leather black shoes, while the beautiful girl looked fabulous in a red dress, white stockings and white flat shoes.

Meet the adorable Afreh family

Diana Hamilton's pretty sister looked effortlessly chic in a crisscross sleeveless dress, and her daughter dazzled in a shiny dress designed with fur. Mr Afreh and his son donned classy ensembles in the trending photo.

Meet the Beneh family

The adorable couple were photographed in fashionable outfits as Mr Beneh stared at his beautiful wife.

Meet the Boateng-Okyere family

Diana Hamilton's sister is a top style influencer as she turned heads in a green brocade dress styled with a black sequin jacket.

Mr Boateng-Okyere and his two sons looked dashing in blue suits and black shoes, while the pretty princess wore a stylish green ruffled tulle dress.

Meet the Antwi Boasiako family

Simplicity is the uttermost sophistication. Mrs Antwi Boasiako and her four girls looked effortlessly chic in fashionable lace outfits, smiling beautifully for the camera.

Meet the Agbemordzi family

Aunty Victoria is a beauty goddess; she looks amazing with her bald hairstyle and an elegant green dress styled with a pearly jewellery set.

The two gorgeous girls were spotted in matching Burberry dresses and trendy African braided hairstyles. With an infectious smile, Mr Agbemordzi and his son wore classy outfits.

Meet the Antwi Mensah family

Diana Hamilton's eldest sister Madame Eunice and her family looked stunning in elegant outfits for this family photoshoot.

