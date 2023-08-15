Nana Ama McBrown made a donation to the Bekwai Government Hospital as she celebrated her 46th birthday

The star actress visited the maternity ward of the hospital to interact with the mothers and babies and also handed them some gift packages

Videos of McBrown's visit to the maternity ward have sparked warm reactions with many praying for her to get another baby

Nana Ama McBrown has had interactions with the mothers and babies at the Bekwai Government Hospital as part of her 46th birthday.

The actress and media personality visited the hospital to donate some items in celebration of her birthday. She donated fridges, TV, and air-conditioners, among others.

Nana Ama McBrown blessed nursing mothers and babies with gifts Photo source: @kobby.kyei

After the short ceremony for the hospital management to receive the truckload items, McBrown toured the hospital's maternity ward.

In one video shared by blogger Kobby Kyei, the actress was spotted holding a newborn and admiring the baby.

Another video had McBrown interacting with some of the nursing mothers at the maternity.

Ghanaians pray for new child for McBrown

The video has triggered reactions from the actress' fans online. Many are praying for God's blessings for her.

opokuagertrude said

On this beautiful day as u celebrate ur birthday, may prayer and wish for u is that God will put a nice beautiful baby boy into ur womb and also give u the strength to carry to full term and deliver safely in JESUS mighty name I pray Amen and Amen.

batikweargh said:

this is love

akosuanyamedea said:

I see her welcoming another baby in Jesus name .. God will do it again

obaa7060 said:

God bless your womb again. We love you

charllycolegh said:

God bless Nana’s heart❤️

kelskiddis_avenue

Motherhood fits you paaaaa, so beautiful to watch you. May you be blessed always & your generations

Baby Maxin steals the show as she poses in McBrown's birthday photos

Meanwhile, McBrown and Baby Maxin 'slayed' in matching outfits for her 46th birthday photoshoot. Baby Maxin looked all grown up as she posed with her mother in the pictures.

Many people admired Baby Maxin's poses while they celebrated her mother in the comment section.

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin dance in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that McBrown and Baby Maxin had melted many hearts with a video of them dancing.

Clad in yellow, they were spotted on the photoshoot setup of the Empress' 46th birthday photoshoot.

