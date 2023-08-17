Astute media mogul Bola Ray has bagged a partnership agreement with the Jésù Ségun London brand

Bola Ray has been appointed as the African brand's official Ghanaian partner for West Africa

The CEO of EIB Group uniquely shared this news with his fans on social media

Ghanaian media personality, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, has officially been announced as the Ghanaian partner for the Jésù Ségun London fashion brand.

Jésù Ségun London fashion house is known for its exclusive African-inspired, handmade, bespoke men's shoes and bags.

Jésù Ségun is made under strict international standards in Italy to ensure only the finest products are sourced.

Bola Ray's new contract was outdoored in a simple private ceremony over the weekend attended by the top fashionistas in Ghana.

The media mogul shared the news on his Instagram page, accompanied by a video that showcased a few of the selected pieces. '

He wrote, "Unveiling a new chapter in my fashion journey as the official Brand Partner for this exquisite luxury clothing line! Today, I'll be stepping into the spotlight as the face of luxury fashion for @jesusegunlondon. Join me as I embrace elegance, style, and sophistication."

Watch the announcement video below:

Peeps react to Bola Ray's partnership deal with African-inspired fashion brand

Congratulations poured in for the revered businessman and media mentor,

soundboyt commented:

One Mr Adisi .

fstcmg commented:

The perfect selection @jesusegunlondon.

dbjgh commented:

Brand Ambassador ❤️

inter.banker commented:

❤️Perfect Brand Partner!

careful_bello commented:

No man like bola

