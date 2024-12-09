Kwaku Manu has explained why the NPP lost the 2024 elections and why there was significant voter apathy in the Ashanti region

The Ghanaian actor said the government, including MPs in the region, took the Ashanti people for granted and ignored their plight

The Ashanti Region, usually one of the NPP's major strongholds, saw significant voter apathy affecting their performance

Popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has explained why the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suffered a heavy defeat in the 2024 general elections.

In a video, he outlined reasons for the party’s poor performance, highlighting voter apathy in the Ashanti Region, a traditional NPP stronghold.

According to Kwaku Manu, the government, including Members of Parliament in the region, failed to address key issues affecting residents. He said the Ashanti people felt taken for granted as their concerns were ignored.

He highlighted problems like illegal mining (galamsey), the high cost of imports, and rising inflation as major causes of dissatisfaction.

He also criticised some government officials for being arrogant in their speech and actions toward the people. This attitude, he said, further alienated voters who had supported the party in the past.

The Ashanti Region, known for its strong support for the NPP, saw low voter turnout in this election. This decline significantly impacted the party’s overall performance, contributing to its loss to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Former President John Mahama of the NDC defeated Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, who has since accepted defeat. Bawumia congratulated Mahama on his victory a day after the elections.

Ghanaians agree with Kwaku Manu's analysis

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dwayne abena Carter said:

"Honorable Kweku Kwateng will never come to Obuasi wen he wins the election."

balthazaregongon0 commented:

"The fact is NPP takes Ashanti’s as fool. They use their own resources to develop other regions."

Criss Waddle criticises Nana Addo

Another entertainer, in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, highlighted specific reasons why Ghanaians voted against the NPP.

The entertainer in question is popular Tema musician Criss Waddle, who was excited to see the government losing its power.

He highlighted some key reasons Ghanaians were angry with the government as John Mahama prepares for a second term.

