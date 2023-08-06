Media personality Ola Michael has vehemently dismissed the call to grant Shatta Wale a diplomatic passport

The Neat FM presenter disputed the assertion that the Ghanaian dancehall musician deserves it because he gives the nation more exposure than the best Ghanaian diplomats

He took part in a discussion on UTV's United Showbiz, where he stated that the famed artiste is undeserving of a diplomatic passport

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Neat FM presenter Ola Michael has opposed the call to give Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale a diplomatic passport to continue to promote Ghana globally.

His comments come after former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, urged authorities to grant top-tier Ghanaian artistes a diplomatic passport because they give Ghana global exposure better than the best ambassadors.

Ola Michael dismisses call to grant Shatta Wale a diplomatic passport. Photo credit: utvghana/@WebkidAfrika.

Source: Instagram

"Ghana, you should give these guys diplomatic passports: they put Ghana to the world better than even the best ambassadors could in a lifetime.

''@sarkodie, @stonebwoy, @blacksherif, @shattawalegh, @r2bees, @IamKingPromise,'' she posted on Twitter on July 30.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ola Miechael's reaction

Speaking on the United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday, August 5, Ola Michael disagreed with the former French Ambassador to Ghana.

"We can't give someone like Shatta Wale a diplomatic passport," he said on UTV.

Per CNBCTV18, diplomatic passports are issued to only certain individuals who wish to travel overseas on official government business. By definition, it is most commonly issued to diplomats and consul workers who are stationed abroad, as well as individuals employed by the government of a specific jurisdiction.

Watch the video below:

Peeps reacted to Ola Michael's video

Many people disagreed with the media personality who claimed that Shatta Wale did not deserve a diplomatic passport.

Realtongoboy said:

Today and tomorrow, I'm monitoring Wale's page. I know he will go live.

Ajara.suleman.127 reacted:

This guy is not serious kraaa hmm

Amkevinofficial posted:

Why not? But why always him? What exactly Shatta Wale has done to you people? Sometimes you people just talk on TV anyhow like you have no sense.

Decdaden commented:

Dis b pure hate from the heart… man you're too weak like an infant wiener @michaelolagh

Kwabena_fianku_awuku commented:

I agree with Ola .

Maamenyame commented:

Hater. Ghana dieerr.

Viiboat asked:

Ola is d diplomatic passport for u to say we can't give someone like shattered wale, wat do u mean by dat. U koraa, are u a Ghanaian?

Lemondegh said:

Who too Be this guy? He just want beef, no worries we got cows to slaughter for him .. SM4LYF.

Kyerewaa.maameama commented:

This ola guy paaa he fool why u dey use wale for such example look at him foolish donkey he should respect himself nonsense.

inkredibleplay commented:

Ola dey worry ooo.

Ola Michael boldly rubbishes Adjetey Anang's excuse of cheating on wife

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that famous Neat FM presenter and movie producer Ola Michael boldly dismissed actor Adjetey Anang's explanation about not cheating on his wife with sexual intercourse.

The media personality vehemently rubbished the subsequent excuse after the actor admitted he cheated on his significant other emotionally and physically in his new book, Adjetey Anan: A Story of Faith, Imperfection, and Resilience.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh