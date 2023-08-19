Kumawood actor Akrobeto's amusing attempt to pronounce "Patek Philippe" while receiving a watch from EIB Network CEO Bola Ray has gone viral, generating laughter among viewers

The light-hearted incident took place during a visit to Bola Ray's office and was captured on video, showcasing Akrobeto's playful and comedic personality

The video's popularity highlights the actor's ability to bring joy to his audience through humorous interactions

Renowned Kumawood actor Akrobeto, currently a presenter at UTV, added a humorous touch to a recent encounter when he attempted to pronounce "Patek Philippe."

The comedic incident unfolded at the office of EIB Network's CEO, Bola Ray, as he gifted Akrobeto a watch from the renowned brand.

The lighthearted video capturing the moment has been widely shared, evoking laughter from viewers. During the encounter, Akrobeto's attempts to accurately pronounce "Patek Philippe" left everyone in the office amused.

Akrobeto makes Bola Ray laugh hysterically Photo credit: GHOne TV

The video yet again depicted his playful personality as he grapples with pronunciation, resulting in a hilarious and endearing moment.

How netizens have been reacting to the video of Bola Ray and Akrobeto

Unsurprisingly, the video has become a hit online, resonating with viewers who appreciate the actor's candid and comedic interactions.

Sampson Basoah said:

Very expensive watch

Sam Bed indicated:

How can you hate Uncle?

Qouphi Melky commented:

Wofa go kill person

Mumuni Yakubu Nambe mentioned:

Patel Philipe is a very vervet expensive watch on the class of Rolex.

Watch the video below:

