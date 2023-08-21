-Ghanaian influencer Hajia Bintu opened her salon on August 20, 2023, and her mother, friends and family were there to support her

A video of her mother praying seriously at the launch of the salon, Crown and Comb has sparked reactions from Ghanaians

Many Ghanaians were unhappy when Hajia and her friends did not close their eyes and maintained their composure while prayers were being said

Curvy Ghanaian model and influencer Hajia Bintu opened her salon, Crown and Comb, on August 20, 2023, at Nanakrom in Accra.

Hajia Bintu's mother blesses her salon business

As part of activities to launch her salon, Crown and Comb, Hajia Bintu's mother was there to show her support with prayers.

A simple set-up was done at the car park of the salon, and it was filled with her friends, family and well-wishers.

A video of Hajia Bintu's mother praying seriously while her daughter and friends opened their eyes and used their phones has caused a stir on social media.

Below is a video of Hajia Bintu's mother blessing her newly launched business.

Ghanaians react as Hajia Bintu uses her iPhone while her mother prayed over her business

Despite people congratulating Hajia Bintu on achieving this milestone, others were not happy with her mannerism when her mother was praying.

They questioned her faith in God and that of her friends who were there to support her.

Below are comments about Hajia Bintu and her friend's mannerism:

ameyaw112 said:

Mother’s love and pride

akuababy5 stated:

A mothers prayer is no joke but jux look at them bayiee nti boi‍

martingbesh01 remarked:

Mum wasting her breath to pray and Bintu is there disrespecting God

anamansophia stated:

Someone is praying for your business, and u are pressing phone. This century people no fear and respect God boi. What will 5 minutes or 2 minutes prayer take from you boi.

oppongagyeisandra said:

Eiiiii boi yur moda is seriously praying none of your gangs not even u busy on your phone see your people 3wiase s3m naa obiaa dnt care close your eyes

millyblinksmilly stated:

Kyrese Bintu 2 minutes prayer by whoever for ur business to be open u couldn’t attach your spirit with it but rather press phone smh

mandy_jael_berry_woods said:

Congratulations to her.

Video of Hajia Bintu's plush salon at Nanakrom

YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia Bintu has ventured into the salon business after she posted a video of her plush salon on her Instagram page.

Many people congratulated her and admired the beauty of the interior of the salon.

